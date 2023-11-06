Trolling and doxxing: Graduate students sharing their research online speak out about hate
By Alex Borkowski, PhD Candidate, Communication & Culture, York University, Canada
Marion Tempest Grant, PhD Candidate, Communication & Culture, York University, Canada
Natalie Coulter, Associate Professor of Communication Studies, and Director of the Institute for Research on Digital Literacies, York University, Canada
To inform university responses to online harassment affecting graduate students, artist-researchers created original artworks in response to interviews with their peers who experienced online hate.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 6, 2023