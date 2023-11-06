Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supreme Court justices consider whether to uphold law that keeps guns out of the hands of domestic abusers

By Morgan Marietta, Professor of Political Science, University of Texas at Arlington
Should it be legal to take away the guns of people who are under a domestic violence protective order, which aims to shield victims from their abusers?

That’s the question posed in one of the biggest cases of the current Supreme Court term, focused on the limits of individual gun rights, which will be argued before the justices on Nov. 7.

The case, U.S. v. Rahimi, comes in the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
