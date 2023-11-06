Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sarah Jama's censure: Making people feel uncomfortable is part of the job

By Nadiya N. Ali, Assistant Professor, Sociology, Trent University
Sarah Jama, a member of the Ontario legislature for Hamilton Centre, recently faced censure from Doug Ford’s Conservative government. She was also removed from the Ontario NDP caucus by her own party.

The NDP’s disciplinary response and the removal of her from caucus cannot be separated from the current climate. It is right in the middle of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
