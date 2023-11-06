Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why surging sales of large electric vehicles raises environmental red flags

By Laura Lander, Lecturer in Engineering, King's College London
Grazia Todeschini, Reader in Engineering, King's College London
Electric cars are getting bigger and heavier. In 2019, 30% of the electric vehicle (EV) models available worldwide were sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

Fast forward to 2022 and that figure stood at 40% – equivalent to the share of small and medium car options combined. Other large models accounted for more than 15%.

There’s an issue with this. Larger and heavier EVs require bigger batteries to power them. In fact, the battery of an SUV can be double the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
