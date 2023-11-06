Tolerance.ca
Suspend Arms to Israel, Palestinian Armed Groups

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus fall over the Gaza city port, October 11, 2023.  © 2023 Mohammed Adeb/AFP via Getty Images (Jerusalem) – Allies of Israel and backers of Palestinian armed groups should suspend the transfer of arms to the warring parties in Israel and Gaza given the real risk that they will be used to commit grave abuses, Human Rights Watch said today. Providing weapons that knowingly and significantly would contribute to unlawful attacks can make those providing them complicit in war crimes. Israel and Palestinian armed groups have committed…


© Human Rights Watch -
