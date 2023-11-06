Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Matthew Perry: the power of celebrities speaking publicly about their addiction

By Paula Corcoran, Senior Lecturer in Health Psychology, City, University of London
As the outpouring of tributes from celebrities and fans shows, the actor Matthew Perry and his Friends character, Chandler Bing, meant a huge amount to many people.

But Perry, who died suddenly at 54, said himself that he did not want to be remembered solely for his role on the sitcom: “When I die I don’t want ‘Friends’ to be the first thing that’s mentioned, I want that [helping people] to be the first thing that’s mentioned. And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that.”

Perry was referring…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
