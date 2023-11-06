Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

INDIA: Prolonged air emergency levels must be addressed immediately

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the reports of air pollution level in Delhi remaining in “severe” category for over a week as toxic smog blankets the capital city of India, Ann Harrison, Amnesty International’s Climate Advisor, said: “The annual air emergency in Delhi is neither a new problem, nor one that comes without warning. The government’s repeated failure […] The post INDIA: Prolonged air emergency levels must be addressed immediately appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Just Stop Oil attack the Rokeby Venus: how the group is using the suffragettes' disruptive tactics to shape public opinion
~ Nigeria’s women vice-chancellors: I know what it’s like to be one, and why there are so few
~ My parents are from two different African countries: study shows how this shapes identity
~ Madagascar's 2023 presidential election is crucial for the island's future, but it's off to a rocky start
~ Planet III: how cookie cutter nature programming could fail to educate and inform audiences
~ Matthew Perry: the power of celebrities speaking publicly about their addiction
~ Narcissism, immorality and lack of empathy: the dark psychology that can poison elites
~ Fluoride: very high levels in water associated with cognitive impairment in children
~ Why term-time holidays can be a lifeline for children and young people with attachment needs
~ Apart from shadow deals, there are no visible results in Belarus-Zimbabwe economic relations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter