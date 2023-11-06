Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Your biological age predicts dementia and stroke regardless of your actual age – new study

By Jonathan Ka Long Mak, PhD Candidate, Karolinska Institutet
Sara Hägg, Associate Professor, Molecular Epidemiology, Karolinska Institutet
As we journey through life, the risk of developing chronic diseases, including cancer, heart disease and neurological disorders, increases significantly. However, while we all grow older chronologically at the same pace, biologically, our clocks can tick faster or slower. Relying solely on chronological age – the number of years since birth – is inadequate to measure the body’s internal biological age.

This discrepancy has prompted scientists to find ways to determine a person’s biological…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
