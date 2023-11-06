Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza conflict: if the cycle of violence is to end we must not prioritise one side's suffering over the other

By Ilan Zvi Baron, Professor of International Political Theory, Durham University
Blaming an entire nation for the actions of some of its people is unfair, unproductive and will perpetuate the hatred and suffering.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Apart from shadow deals, there are no visible results in Belarus-Zimbabwe economic relations
~ Your biological age predicts dementia and stroke regardless of your actual age – new study
~ Ukraine war: stalemate on the battlefield and shaky international support putting pressure on Zelensky
~ Searching for the right angle – students in this course shoot pool to learn about journalism
~ Higher education can be elusive for asylum-seekers and immigrants
~ Why do our noses get snotty when we are sick? A school nurse explains the powers of mucus
~ How global warming shakes the Earth: Seismic data show ocean waves gaining strength as the planet warms
~ Climate change hits indebted businesses hardest, new research suggests
~ As Ohio and other states decide on abortion, anti-abortion activists look to rebrand themselves as not religious
~ Why are US politicians so old? And why do they want to stay in office?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter