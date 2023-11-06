Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change hits indebted businesses hardest, new research suggests

By Huan Kuang, Assistant Professor of Finance, Bryant University
Ying (Cathy) Zheng, Associate Professor of Finance, Bryant University
Climate change poses the biggest risks to the most vulnerable people, and the same is true for businesses: Highly leveraged companies – those that have accumulated too much debt – are uniquely susceptible to climate shocks. That’s what we found in a forthcoming study in The Review of Corporate Finance that analyzed data from more than 2,500 U.S. publicly listed companies over 16 years.

As professors who study climate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Apart from shadow deals, there are no visible results in Belarus-Zimbabwe economic relations
~ Your biological age predicts dementia and stroke regardless of your actual age – new study
~ Ukraine war: stalemate on the battlefield and shaky international support putting pressure on Zelensky
~ Gaza conflict: if the cycle of violence is to end we must not prioritise one side's suffering over the other
~ Searching for the right angle – students in this course shoot pool to learn about journalism
~ Higher education can be elusive for asylum-seekers and immigrants
~ Why do our noses get snotty when we are sick? A school nurse explains the powers of mucus
~ How global warming shakes the Earth: Seismic data show ocean waves gaining strength as the planet warms
~ As Ohio and other states decide on abortion, anti-abortion activists look to rebrand themselves as not religious
~ Why are US politicians so old? And why do they want to stay in office?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter