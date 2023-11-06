Tolerance.ca
Fieldwork can be challenging for female scientists. Here are 5 ways to make it better

By Sarah Hamylton, Associate professor, University of Wollongong
Ana Vila Concejo, Associate professor, University of Sydney
Hannah Power, Associate Professor in Coastal and Marine Science, University of Newcastle
Shari L Gallop, Service Leader - Coastal, University of Waikato
Women coastal scientists face multiple barriers to getting into the field for research. These include negative perceptions of their physical capabilities, not being included in trips, caring responsibilities at home and a lack of field facilities for women. Even if women clear these barriers, the experience can be challenging.

This is a problem because fieldwork is crucial for gathering data, inspiring emerging scientists, developing skills, expanding networks and participating in collaborative research.

© The Conversation

