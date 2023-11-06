Almost 2 million Workforce Australia payments have been suspended in the past year, with devastating impact
By Simone Casey, Research Associate, Centre for People, Organisation and Work, RMIT University
Last year the federal government replaced the jobactive employment support program with what was expected to be a more flexible and improved support system for jobseekers, Workforce Australia.
Yet, in the 16 months the contracted-out system has been running, almost 2 million income support payments have been suspended, affecting 70% of participants.
Under the new system, participants must meet a points…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 6, 2023