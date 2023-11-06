Tolerance.ca
France: Immigration Bill Threatens Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image More than 200 young refugees demonstrate in front of the State Council building in Paris, December 2, 2022.  Many have been sleeping, some for 6 months or longer, under the bridges in Ivry-sur-Seine, on the outskirts of Paris. © 2022 Sipa via AP Images (Paris) – France’s lawmakers are examining a draft immigration law that threatens to limit rights of asylum seekers and migrants, Human Rights Watch said today. The draft law is to be debated in the French Senate starting on November 6, 2023, and is expected to move to the National Assembly in December. The government…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
