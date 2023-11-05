Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Roald Dahl, time-bending crime, and queer pirate comedy: the best of streaming this November

By Dennis Altman, VC Fellow, La Trobe University
Erin Harrington, Senior Lecturer in English and Cultural Studies, University of Canterbury
Heidi Norman, Professor, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Sarah Austin, Lecturer in Theatre, The University of Melbourne
Stephen Gaunson, Senior Lecturer, RMIT University
There’s still time to get up to date on your binge watching, so you can be ready if anyone at an end-of-year party asks if you’ve seen anything good lately.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Someone has told you they're self-harming. Now what?
~ Gonski for universities: what if we funded higher education like schools?
~ Do you trust AI to write the news? It already is – and not without issues
~ Homeowners often feel better about life than renters, but not always – whether you are mortgaged matters
~ How are global powers engaging with the Pacific? And who is most effective? These 5 maps provide a glimpse
~ Two faces of dignity: a Kantian perspective on Uber drivers’ fight for decent working conditions
~ Cobalt nanoparticles could become a significant player in the pursuit of clean energy
~ Hockey's wake-up call: Neck guards should be mandatory following Adam Johnson's death
~ Grain as a weapon: Russia-Ukraine war reveals how capitalism fuels global hunger
~ As a death doula and professor who teaches about dying, I see a need for more conversations about death
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter