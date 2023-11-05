Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Someone has told you they're self-harming. Now what?

By Penelope Hasking, Professor of Psychology, Curtin University
Stephen P. Lewis, Professor of Psychology, University of Guelph
For many people, self-harm can be a difficult behaviour to understand. It also comes with a lot of stigma.

This can make talking about it difficult as people who self-harm often anticipate negative responses and judgement.

But if someone tells you they’re self-harming, how you respond is critical to their health and wellbeing.

Read more: It's…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Roald Dahl, time-bending crime, and queer pirate comedy: the best of streaming this November
~ Gonski for universities: what if we funded higher education like schools?
~ Do you trust AI to write the news? It already is – and not without issues
~ Homeowners often feel better about life than renters, but not always – whether you are mortgaged matters
~ How are global powers engaging with the Pacific? And who is most effective? These 5 maps provide a glimpse
~ Two faces of dignity: a Kantian perspective on Uber drivers’ fight for decent working conditions
~ Cobalt nanoparticles could become a significant player in the pursuit of clean energy
~ Hockey's wake-up call: Neck guards should be mandatory following Adam Johnson's death
~ Grain as a weapon: Russia-Ukraine war reveals how capitalism fuels global hunger
~ As a death doula and professor who teaches about dying, I see a need for more conversations about death
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS