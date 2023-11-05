Homeowners often feel better about life than renters, but not always – whether you are mortgaged matters
By Rachel Ong ViforJ, ARC Future Fellow & Professor of Economics, Curtin University
Hiroaki Suenaga, Senior Lecturer School of Accounting, Economics and Finance, Curtin University
Ryan Brierty, PhD candidate, School of Accounting, Economics and Finance, Curtin University
We found people who own their home outright were 1.5 times as likely to be highly satisfied with life as renters. But it can be a different story if you have a mortgage – especially if you’re 50-plus.
