Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How are global powers engaging with the Pacific? And who is most effective? These 5 maps provide a glimpse

By Joanne Wallis, Professor of International Security, University of Adelaide
Alan Tidwell, Director, Center for Australian, New Zealand and Pacific Studies, Georgetown University
Henrietta McNeill, PhD candidate, Australian National University
Michael Rose, Research Associate, University of Adelaide
In a crowded region, it’s hard to know who is doing what, and where. Effective statecraft, though, is not always measured by quantity over quality.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Roald Dahl, time-bending crime, and queer pirate comedy: the best of streaming this November
~ Someone has told you they're self-harming. Now what?
~ Gonski for universities: what if we funded higher education like schools?
~ Do you trust AI to write the news? It already is – and not without issues
~ Homeowners often feel better about life than renters, but not always – whether you are mortgaged matters
~ Two faces of dignity: a Kantian perspective on Uber drivers’ fight for decent working conditions
~ Cobalt nanoparticles could become a significant player in the pursuit of clean energy
~ Hockey's wake-up call: Neck guards should be mandatory following Adam Johnson's death
~ Grain as a weapon: Russia-Ukraine war reveals how capitalism fuels global hunger
~ As a death doula and professor who teaches about dying, I see a need for more conversations about death
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter