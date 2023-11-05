How are global powers engaging with the Pacific? And who is most effective? These 5 maps provide a glimpse
By Joanne Wallis, Professor of International Security, University of Adelaide
Alan Tidwell, Director, Center for Australian, New Zealand and Pacific Studies, Georgetown University
Henrietta McNeill, PhD candidate, Australian National University
Michael Rose, Research Associate, University of Adelaide
In a crowded region, it’s hard to know who is doing what, and where. Effective statecraft, though, is not always measured by quantity over quality.
