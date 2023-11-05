Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Growing African vegetables on buildings can save space and feed cities – new study

By Karen Botes, Lecturer in Landscape Architecture, University of Pretoria
As cities grow, more people need food. However, space for farming is limited in cities. Building facades can offer a solution for growing food. We asked landscape architect Karen Botes to tell us about her research – cultivating traditional African vegetables on walls.

What are ‘living wall systems’ and why did you study them?

The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
