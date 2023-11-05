Tolerance.ca
South Africa’s wage gap is huge: why companies should report what CEOs and workers earn

By Imraan Valodia, Pro Vice-Chancellor: Climate, Sustainability and Inequality and Director: Southern Centre for Inequality Studies., University of the Witwatersrand
Arabo K. Ewinyu, Researcher, Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
Changes in the law will ensure that companies can’t go on ignoring inequalities in earnings and wealth in South Africa.The Conversation


