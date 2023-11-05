Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Birds of east Africa: new book reveals their extraordinary diversity and changing behaviour

By Colin Beale, Professor of Ecology, University of York
101 Curious Tales of East African Birds is a new book that uses academic research to tell fascinating stories about the tropical birds of east Africa, from well-known species to rare ones. It also explores changing bird behaviour in the region. Its author, Colin Beale, studies shifts in the distribution of birds and other animals. We asked him four questions.

Why is it important to study birds…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca



More
~ Growing African vegetables on buildings can save space and feed cities – new study
~ South Africa’s wage gap is huge: why companies should report what CEOs and workers earn
~ Northwest Syria: Government Uses Cluster Munitions
~ Ugandan Authorities Should Drop Charges Against Oil Activists
~ Fraudsters impersonate African Union chair using AI
~ Independent Ukrainian journalists face multiple challenges, despite international support projects
~ Now and Then: enabled by AI – created by profound connections between the four Beatles
~ It's not just about facts: Democrats and Republicans have sharply different attitudes about removing misinformation from social media
~ Sharp uptick in fighting in Myanmar, UN humanitarians report
~ Netflix is still growing its subscriber base – here's how a local approach is helping
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter