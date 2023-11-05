Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Northwest Syria: Government Uses Cluster Munitions

By Human Rights Watch
Remnant of an expended cargo section of one of the two 220mm 9M27K-series Uragan surface-launched cluster munition rockets embedded into the ground after it scattered its payload of explosive submunitions on a sidewalk next to a boys’ school in the town of Termanin, Syria, October 6, 2023.   © 2023 Syria Civil Defence (Beirut) – Syrian government forces used widely banned cluster munitions in an attack on Termanin, a town in northern Idlib, on October 6, 2023, killing two civilians and injuring nine others, Human Rights Watch said today. The next day, a 9-year-old boy picked up a munition that…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Growing African vegetables on buildings can save space and feed cities – new study
~ South Africa’s wage gap is huge: why companies should report what CEOs and workers earn
~ Birds of east Africa: new book reveals their extraordinary diversity and changing behaviour
~ Ugandan Authorities Should Drop Charges Against Oil Activists
~ Fraudsters impersonate African Union chair using AI
~ Independent Ukrainian journalists face multiple challenges, despite international support projects
~ Now and Then: enabled by AI – created by profound connections between the four Beatles
~ It's not just about facts: Democrats and Republicans have sharply different attitudes about removing misinformation from social media
~ Sharp uptick in fighting in Myanmar, UN humanitarians report
~ Netflix is still growing its subscriber base – here's how a local approach is helping
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter