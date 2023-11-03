Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The climate crisis is making gender inequality in developing coastal communities worse

By Andi Misbahul Pratiwi, PhD Candidate, School of Geography, University of Leeds
Across the world, women and men experience the impacts of the climate crisis in different ways. These are shaped by societal roles and responsibilities and result in widening inequalities between men and women.

Sea-level rise, storm surges and high waves in coastal area do not discriminate, but societal structures often do. This makes climate change a highly gender-sensitive issue.

ResearchThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Netflix is still growing its subscriber base – here's how a local approach is helping
~ Brooke Shields had a grand mal seizure – here's what you need to know about the condition
~ It's time to limit how often we can travel abroad – 'carbon passports' may be the answer
~ PFAS: how research is uncovering damaging effects of 'forever chemicals'
~ 'Pogrom' in Dagestan: the worrying signs of resurging antisemitism in Russia
~ India: Stop Abusing Counterterrorism Regulations
~ UN Turkmenistan Review Should Address Unfulfilled Rights Pledges
~ Asian Migrant Workers Victims of Hamas-led Attacks
~ Sudan: Women and girls abducted, held ‘in slave-like conditions’ in Darfur
~ At a crucial time for global crises, X (formerly Twitter) dilutes its violent speech policy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter