Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

PFAS: how research is uncovering damaging effects of 'forever chemicals'

By Eadaoin Carthy, Assistant Professor of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, Dublin City University
Abrar Abdelsalam, Research Assistant in Biomedical Engineering, Dublin City University
Since their inception in the 1940s, the so-called forever chemicals have woven themselves into the fabric of our modern world. But recently, they’ve been appearing in alarming news headlines about their damaging effects on our health.

PFAS have, in fact, come under intense…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
