Human Rights Observatory

India: Stop Abusing Counterterrorism Regulations

By Amnesty International
Financial Action Task Force Review Should Document Crackdown on Dissent The global terrorism financing and money laundering watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), should call on the Indian government to stop prosecuting, intimidating and harassing human rights defenders, activists and non-profit organisations in the country on the pretext of countering terrorist financing, Amnesty International, […] The post India: Stop Abusing Counterterrorism Regulations appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
