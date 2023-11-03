Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Asian Migrant Workers Victims of Hamas-led Attacks

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Thawatchai and Thongkoon On-kaew, parents of Natthaporn, hold photos of him outside their home in Nakhon Phanom, Thailand, October 10, 2023. Natthaporn was working in Israel when members of Palestinian armed groups took him hostage on October 7, 2023.  © 2023 Thomas Suen/Reuters The Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel on October 7 targeted Israelis, but migrant workers in Israel were also killed and taken hostage. Their families are grieving for them halfway around the world in Thailand, Nepal, the Philippines, and Cambodia. More than 240 people were taken hostage…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
