Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Women and girls abducted, held ‘in slave-like conditions’ in Darfur

The UN human rights office (OHCHR) expressed alarm on Friday over reports that in Sudan, women and girls are being abducted, chained and held in “inhuman, degrading slave-like conditions” in areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Darfur.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ India: Stop Abusing Counterterrorism Regulations
~ UN Turkmenistan Review Should Address Unfulfilled Rights Pledges
~ Asian Migrant Workers Victims of Hamas-led Attacks
~ At a crucial time for global crises, X (formerly Twitter) dilutes its violent speech policy
~ BBC's emergency Gaza radio broadcasts show why World Service mustn't rely on digital technology
~ Gaza Update: as Israel begins its ground offensive, the conflict's reverberations are being felt far beyond the Strip
~ Now and Then: enabled by AI -- created by profound connections between the four Beatles
~ Israel-Hamas war puts China's strategy of 'balanced diplomacy' in the Middle East at risk
~ Is salt really a new culprit in type 2 diabetes?
~ My mathematical model cautions Rishi Sunak against shifting to the right ahead of the next election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter