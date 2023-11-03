Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We analyzed over 3.5 million written teacher comments about students and found racial bias

By Angus Kittelman, Assistant Professor of Special Education, University of Missouri-Columbia
David Markowitz, Associate Professor of Communication, Michigan State University
Kent McIntosh, Knight Chair of Special Education, University of Oregon
Maria Reina Santiago-Rosario, Research Associate, University of Oregon
The Research Brief is a short take on interesting academic work.

Written teacher comments about students can show implicit racial or ethnic and gender biases in school discipline, according to our recent study.

To identify these biases, we analyzed more than 3.5 million teacher comments about students from thousands of schools in the U.S. These comments were written in student office discipline referrals.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
