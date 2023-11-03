We analyzed over 3.5 million written teacher comments about students and found racial bias
By Angus Kittelman, Assistant Professor of Special Education, University of Missouri-Columbia
David Markowitz, Associate Professor of Communication, Michigan State University
Kent McIntosh, Knight Chair of Special Education, University of Oregon
Maria Reina Santiago-Rosario, Research Associate, University of Oregon
Written teacher comments about students can show implicit racial or ethnic and gender biases in school discipline, according to our recent study.
To identify these biases, we analyzed more than 3.5 million teacher comments about students from thousands of schools in the U.S. These comments were written in student office discipline referrals.…
- Friday, November 3rd 2023