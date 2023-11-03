Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Labour dominance in the 1990s is now weakening the Conservative voter pipeline

By Paul Whiteley, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex

If a man is not a socialist by the time he is 20, he has no heart. If he is not a conservative by the time he is 40, he has no brain.

At first glance, this quote, attributed to Winston Churchill, appears to fit the evidence in Britain. A survey conducted during the 2019 general election reported in our recent book showed that 23% of respondents under the age of 30 voted Conservative and 55% voted Labour. In contrast, 59% of the over 65s voted Conservative and only…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can we eat our way through an exploding sea urchin problem?
~ Sam Bankman-Fried convicted for massive FTX fraud, in stark reminder of risks of crypto trading
~ National drops 2 seats on NZ final results, and will need NZ First to form government
~ The Full Costs of Turkey’s Bombing Campaign in Northeast Syria
~ Zimbabwe Opposition Parliament Member Allegedly Abducted, Tortured
~ Turkey: Release Politicians Wrongfully Detained for 7 Years
~ Is Now and Then really a Beatles song? The fab four always used technology to create new music
~ When Oregon decriminalised drugs, overdoses went up. Will that happen in the ACT?
~ The fury on show at the Qantas AGM couldn't have come at a worse time for the airline
~ How Canadian companies can use tech to identify forced labour in their supply chains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter