How Canadian companies can use tech to identify forced labour in their supply chains
By Cory Searcy, Professor, Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, & Vice-Provost and Dean of Graduate Studies, Toronto Metropolitan University
Grant Michelson, Professor of Management, Macquarie Business School, Macquarie University
Pavel Castka, Professor in Operations Management and Sustainability; Associate Dean Research at UC Business School, University of Canterbury
Supply chains can contain thousands of suppliers spanning continents. DNA testing, drones, satellite imaging and other technologies can help identify forced and child labour.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 2nd 2023