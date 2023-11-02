The UN is calling the Israel-Hamas war a 'graveyard of children'. In an adult conflict, the young are suffering most
By Patrick O'Leary, Professor, Co-Lead of the Disrupting Violence Beacon and Director of Violence Research and Prevention Program, Griffith Criminology Institute and School of Health Sciences and Social Work, Griffith University
It’s often the most vulnerable who suffer most in war. That remains true, with children making up around 40% of the casualties in the Israel-Hamas conflict. It’s devastating, now and into the future.
