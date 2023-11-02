Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jewish women’s illustrated memoirs of the Holocaust cover matrilineal relationships

By Ruth Panofsky, Professor, Department of English, Toronto Metropolitan University
Memoirs about the Holocaust by women emphasize women’s embodied, gendered experiences, and show their intelligence, agency and resolve in the face of Nazi persecution.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How journalists tell Buffy Sainte-Marie’s story matters — explained by a ’60s Scoop survivor
~ Understanding all kinds of English accent can improve empathy and learning – and even be a matter of life and death
~ Taming wild northern rivers could harm marine fisheries and threaten endangered sawfish
~ Friday essay: jilted lovers could once sue for breach of promise – did we lose something in abolishing this law?
~ I was a ward of the state. The horrors of the Parramatta Girls’ Home were legendary
~ I was a geriatrician on Old People's Home for Teenagers. Here's why I joined this TV experiment
~ The 'drums of war' are receding, but Anthony Albanese still faces many uncertainties on his trip to China
~ Is nuclear the answer to Australia's climate crisis?
~ AI chatbots are coming to your workplace but are not necessarily coming for your job
~ Whose job will AI replace? Here's why a clerk in Ethiopia has more to fear than one in California
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter