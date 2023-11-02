Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Challenge China on Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese waves alongside newly appointed Foreign Minister Penny Wong, at the door of their plane in Canberra, Australia, May 23, 2022. © 2022 David Gray/Getty Images (Sydney) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong should take a firm public stand on human rights concerns while in China, Human Rights Watch said today in releasing a letter to the prime minister. Albanese, the first Australian prime minister to visit China since 2016, and Wong will travel to Beijing on November 4, 2023. “Prime Minister…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How journalists tell Buffy Sainte-Marie’s story matters — explained by a ’60s Scoop survivor
~ Understanding all kinds of English accent can improve empathy and learning – and even be a matter of life and death
~ Taming wild northern rivers could harm marine fisheries and threaten endangered sawfish
~ Friday essay: jilted lovers could once sue for breach of promise – did we lose something in abolishing this law?
~ I was a ward of the state. The horrors of the Parramatta Girls’ Home were legendary
~ I was a geriatrician on Old People's Home for Teenagers. Here's why I joined this TV experiment
~ The 'drums of war' are receding, but Anthony Albanese still faces many uncertainties on his trip to China
~ Is nuclear the answer to Australia's climate crisis?
~ AI chatbots are coming to your workplace but are not necessarily coming for your job
~ Whose job will AI replace? Here's why a clerk in Ethiopia has more to fear than one in California
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter