Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At UK’s AI Summit, Guterres says risks outweigh rewards without global oversight

The UN Secretary-General on Thursday stressed that global oversight of emerging artificial intelligence (AI) technology should be based on the UN Charter’s core principles and ensure full respect for human rights.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia: Challenge China on Human Rights
~ World News in Brief: Russia pulls out of nuclear test ban treaty, climate ‘health crisis’, pushback against bullying
~ Iran urged to end new rights clampdown following teenage girl’s death
~ Bird flu could be eradicated by editing the genes of chickens - our study shows how
~ E-fuels can play a huge role in Canada's journey towards a net-zero future
~ Why the assumption that British voters switch to the Conservatives as they grow older is wrong
~ Storm Ciarán is breaking records and research suggests more severe weather in future
~ Natalie Zemon Davis: three brilliant examples of her microhistory writing
~ Many divorcees end up with nothing or only debt after divorce – new study
~ Self-control isn't always a good thing – having too much can be bad for your mental health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter