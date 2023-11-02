Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Storm Ciarán is breaking records and research suggests more severe weather in future

By Colin Manning, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Climate Science, Newcastle University
Hayley J. Fowler, Professor of Climate Change Impacts, Newcastle University
Storm Ciarán made landfall in south-west England and northern France overnight on November 1, with heavy rain and winds blowing up to 180 kilometers per hour (108 mph).

The UK Met Office names storms each winter season, which starts in early September, and has decided to name them after people working “to keep people safe in times of severe weather” for the duration of the 2023/24 winter storm season. In this case, Ciarán is a tribute…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
