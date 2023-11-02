Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel-Hamas war: Lebanese peace plan reflects country's lack of appetite for more conflict

By Tarek Abou Jaoude, Teaching Fellow in Politics and International Relations, University of Portsmouth
As the Lebanese prime minister, Najib Mikati, outlined a three-step peace plan for the conflict in Gaza on October 31, he made a statement which may seem ordinary to a western audience: “We will consider the right of Israel and the right of the Palestinians.”

But his words had the potential to spark outrage in a country that has yet to recognise Israel, let alone entertain the idea of peace talks.

Speaking to The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
