Whakaari/White Island court case will change the level of accepted risk in NZ's tourism industry

By Freya Higgins-Desbiolles, Adjunct Senior Lecturer in Tourism Management/ Adjunct Associate Professor, University of South Australia
James Higham, Professor of Tourism, Griffith University
Everyone involved in the tourism industry will need to manage risk differently after a court found the landowners of Whakaari/White Island guilty of breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act.The Conversation


