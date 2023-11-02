Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The wildfires that led to mass extinction: a warning from California's Ice Age history – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
A changing climate, humans and fire were a deadly combination for the big animals that used to roam southern California. Listen to The Conversation Weekly podcast.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The future of medicine: 50-year forecast offers hope for HIV and cancer patients and predicts climate change to increasingly set agenda
~ Ukraine and Russia claim to be prepared for extremes of winter warfare – here's what they face
~ GCSE and Higher results show worsening gap between richer and poorer pupils: pandemic assessment shows we should reconsider exams
~ Kristallnacht, 85 years ago, marks the point Hitler moved from an emotional antisemitism to a systematic antisemitism of laws and government violence
~ Texas tried to fix its teacher shortage by lowering requirements − the result was more new teachers, but at lower salaries
~ Secure attachment to both parents − not just mothers − boosts children’s healthy development
~ NASA's robotic prospectors are helping scientists understand what asteroids are made of – setting the stage for miners to follow someday
~ Modern medicine has its scientific roots in the Middle Ages − how the logic of vulture brain remedies and bloodletting lives on today
~ Biden administration executive order tackles AI risks, but lack of privacy laws limits reach
~ Burkina Faso: Armed groups committing war crimes in besieged localities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter