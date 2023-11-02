Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Texas tried to fix its teacher shortage by lowering requirements − the result was more new teachers, but at lower salaries

By Sarah Guthery, Associate Professor of Educational Leadership & Policy Studies, University of Oklahoma
Lauren P. Bailes, Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership, University of Delaware
Facing persistent teacher shortages, Texas in 2001 reduced its student teaching requirements for alternative licensure programs. Our study found that these reduced teacher licensure requirements also led to reduced wages for all new elementary school teachers over the next 20 years.

Previously, a new teacher license was obtained through university training and a series of standardized tests. The license signaled that an individual had undergone a specific…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
