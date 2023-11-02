Secure attachment to both parents − not just mothers − boosts children’s healthy development
By Or Dagan, Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychology, Long Island University Post
Carlo Schuengel, Professor of Clinical Child and Family Studies, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
Psychologists have long focused on the importance of a secure attachment with a mother for healthy child development. A new look supports the value of attachment – but it doesn’t have to be with mom.
