Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Modern medicine has its scientific roots in the Middle Ages − how the logic of vulture brain remedies and bloodletting lives on today

By Meg Leja, Associate Professor of History, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Your doctor’s MD emerged from the Dark Ages, where practicing rational “human medicine” was seen as an expression of faith and maintaining one’s health a religious duty.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The future of medicine: 50-year forecast offers hope for HIV and cancer patients and predicts climate change to increasingly set agenda
~ Ukraine and Russia claim to be prepared for extremes of winter warfare – here's what they face
~ GCSE and Higher results show worsening gap between richer and poorer pupils: pandemic assessment shows we should reconsider exams
~ The wildfires that led to mass extinction: a warning from California's Ice Age history – podcast
~ Kristallnacht, 85 years ago, marks the point Hitler moved from an emotional antisemitism to a systematic antisemitism of laws and government violence
~ Texas tried to fix its teacher shortage by lowering requirements − the result was more new teachers, but at lower salaries
~ Secure attachment to both parents − not just mothers − boosts children’s healthy development
~ NASA's robotic prospectors are helping scientists understand what asteroids are made of – setting the stage for miners to follow someday
~ Biden administration executive order tackles AI risks, but lack of privacy laws limits reach
~ Burkina Faso: Armed groups committing war crimes in besieged localities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter