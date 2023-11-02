Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yelena Trifonova: ‘In Siberia, calling someone “Muscovite” is almost an insult’

By Daria Dergacheva
"Independent journalism will persist as long as there's a demand for it in Russia. We cannot abandon people; because it’s the same as abandoning hostages," says the editor of Baikal People.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
