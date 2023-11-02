Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Casual racism in Russia's everyday life: ‘Even though you are Buryat, you are still one of us’

By Baikal People Journal
Hurtful stereotypes can create actual barriers between people, fuel division and animosity. Stereotypes about an ethnic minority living in Russia, Buryats, are a vivid example of these negative social processes


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
