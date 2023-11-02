Tolerance.ca
AI: the real threat may be the way that governments choose to use it

By Joe Burton, Professor of International Security (Security and Protection Science), Lancaster University
The significant risks that AI poses to global security are becoming clearer. That’s partly why UK prime minister Rishi Sunak is hosting other world leaders at the AI Safety summit on November 1-2 at the famous second world war code-breaking site Bletchley Park. Yet while the technology of AI is developing at an alarming pace, the real threat may come from governments themselves.

The track record of AI development over the last 20 years provides a range of evidence of government misuse of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
