Cracking the dilemma: Heavy metal concerns in Bangladesh's egg supply

By Rezwan
Eggs are the cheapest protein source in Bangladesh. A recent study has identified elevated levels of heavy metals in eggs from farms located in Dhaka city, posing a health risk.


