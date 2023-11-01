Tolerance.ca
Switzerland Decides to Suspend Funding for Rights Defenders in Israel, Palestine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palestinians search for survivors after an airstrike on buildings in the refugee camp of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip on October 9, 2023.  © 2023 Mahmud Hams/ AFP via Getty Images The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has decided to suspend funding to 11 respected human rights organizations in Israel and Palestine, a move that pauses critical support for human rights defenders including women human rights defenders. The Swiss government says it plans to “carry out a fresh, in-depth analysis of all financial flows” and assess the “relevance and feasibility of…


© Human Rights Watch -
