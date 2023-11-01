How do we retain teachers? Supporting them to work together could help
By Andrew Kingsford-Smith, PhD Candidate in Educational Psychology, UNSW Sydney
Hoa Nguyen, Associate Professor, School of Education, UNSW Sydney
Rebecca J Collie, Scientia Associate Professor of Educational Psychology, UNSW Sydney
Tony Loughland, Associate Professor in Education, UNSW Sydney
Australia is in the grips of a teacher shortage “crisis” according to Education Minister Jason Clare.
Federal education department modelling shows there will be a high school teacher shortfall of about 4,000 by 2025. Media reports suggest shortages…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 1st 2023