Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should people who had disability before they turned 65, be allowed to become NDIS participants after 65? We asked 5 experts

By Lucy Beaumont, Health + Disability Editor
Currently, when someone turns 65 they are not eligible to apply for NDIS support, even if they had disability before then. We asked experts if that should change.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How do we retain teachers? Supporting them to work together could help
~ Grandiose visions and arrested development: a new biography considers the contradictory life of Elon Musk
~ What makes an ideal main street? This is what shoppers told us
~ A monster eddy current is spinning into existence off the coast of Sydney. Will it bring a new marine heatwave?
~ Extreme weather is landing more Australians in hospital – and heat is the biggest culprit
~ No back door for 5 years: remote community's High Court win is good news for renters everywhere
~ Canada's refugee pilot programs risk making refugees prove their worth
~ Canada needs to move beyond poorly enforced bribery laws and tackle corruption's root causes
~ Mali: Islamist Armed Groups, Army Target Civilians
~ What the Israel Defence Forces can expect when they enter the 'Gaza Metro' tunnel system
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter