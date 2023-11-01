Tolerance.ca
What makes an ideal main street? This is what shoppers told us

By Louise Grimmer, Retail Scholar, University of Tasmania
Martin Grimmer, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Professor of Marketing, University of Tasmania
Paul J. Maginn, Interim Director, UWA Public Policy Institute; Associate Professor & Programme co-ordinator (Masters of Public Policy), The University of Western Australia
A lot of dedication and effort goes into making main streets attractive. Local governments, planners, place makers, economic development managers, trade associations and retailers work hard to design, improve and revitalise main streets. The goal is to make them attractive places to increase shopper numbers, provide pleasant places for communities, and boost local economies.

Despite the efforts that go into planning, maintaining and marketing local shopping areas, the people who use these places are often not consulted about what they actually want and need on their main street.


