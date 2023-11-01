Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A monster eddy current is spinning into existence off the coast of Sydney. Will it bring a new marine heatwave?

By Moninya Roughan, Professor in Oceanography, UNSW Sydney
Amandine Schaeffer, Senior lecturer, UNSW Sydney
Junde Li, Postdoctoral research associate
Shane Keating, Associate Professor, UNSW Sydney
Giant eddy currents in the sea spread heat. But if trapped in place, they can cause marine heatwaves deadly to sea life. And there’s a big one shaping up off Sydney right now.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How do we retain teachers? Supporting them to work together could help
~ Grandiose visions and arrested development: a new biography considers the contradictory life of Elon Musk
~ Should people who had disability before they turned 65, be allowed to become NDIS participants after 65? We asked 5 experts
~ What makes an ideal main street? This is what shoppers told us
~ Extreme weather is landing more Australians in hospital – and heat is the biggest culprit
~ No back door for 5 years: remote community's High Court win is good news for renters everywhere
~ Canada's refugee pilot programs risk making refugees prove their worth
~ Canada needs to move beyond poorly enforced bribery laws and tackle corruption's root causes
~ Mali: Islamist Armed Groups, Army Target Civilians
~ What the Israel Defence Forces can expect when they enter the 'Gaza Metro' tunnel system
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter