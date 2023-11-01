A monster eddy current is spinning into existence off the coast of Sydney. Will it bring a new marine heatwave?
By Moninya Roughan, Professor in Oceanography, UNSW Sydney
Amandine Schaeffer, Senior lecturer, UNSW Sydney
Junde Li, Postdoctoral research associate
Shane Keating, Associate Professor, UNSW Sydney
Giant eddy currents in the sea spread heat. But if trapped in place, they can cause marine heatwaves deadly to sea life. And there’s a big one shaping up off Sydney right now.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 1st 2023