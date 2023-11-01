Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Extreme weather is landing more Australians in hospital – and heat is the biggest culprit

By Amy Peden, NHMRC Research Fellow, School of Population Health & co-founder UNSW Beach Safety Research Group, UNSW Sydney
As Australia heads into summer with an El Niño, it’s important understand and prepare for the health risks associated with extreme weather.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How do we retain teachers? Supporting them to work together could help
~ Grandiose visions and arrested development: a new biography considers the contradictory life of Elon Musk
~ Should people who had disability before they turned 65, be allowed to become NDIS participants after 65? We asked 5 experts
~ What makes an ideal main street? This is what shoppers told us
~ A monster eddy current is spinning into existence off the coast of Sydney. Will it bring a new marine heatwave?
~ No back door for 5 years: remote community's High Court win is good news for renters everywhere
~ Canada's refugee pilot programs risk making refugees prove their worth
~ Canada needs to move beyond poorly enforced bribery laws and tackle corruption's root causes
~ Mali: Islamist Armed Groups, Army Target Civilians
~ What the Israel Defence Forces can expect when they enter the 'Gaza Metro' tunnel system
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter